Governor calls for coordinated approach for peace and prosperity in TCL dists

NAMSAI, 26 Jul: Governor KT Parnaik expressed concern over various issues affecting Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts which are hindering the state’s and the central government’s rapid development efforts.

Chairing a security review meeting on TCL here in Namsai district on Saturday, the governor called upon the ministers, legislators, security agencies, deputy commissioners, and superintendents of police to “join hands in a spirit of unity and purpose to address the challenges being faced by the TCL region.”

He stressed the need for a coordinated approach, “rooted

in dialogue and mutual understanding,” to bring lasting peace and prosperity to the TCL districts.

Underscoring the importance of collective responsibility, the governor urged all stakeholders – from elected representatives to frontline administrators – to focus on finding actionable solutions and building a positive way forward. He particularly highlighted the importance of fostering a people-friendly police force – one that is approachable, sensitive, and committed to serving even the most marginalized sections of society.

The maiden security meeting on TCL was attended also by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker Tesam Pongte, ministers Gabriel Denwang Wangsu and Wangki Lowang, the MLAs of Tirap, Longding, Changlang, and Namsai districts, and the DCs and SPs of the four districts. (Raj Bhavan)