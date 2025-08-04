NAHARLAGUN, 3 Aug: More than 20 saplings of fruit-bearing and decorative plants were planted during a plantation drive organised by the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) unit of the Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) at the academic block of the TRIHMS here on Sunday.

The drive was led by the unit’s president Kipa Hipik and secretary Take Lusi Sorum. It was sponsored by Dr Tagat Taggu of the TRIHMS, who is also the assistant general secretary of the IFCSAP ICR unit.

IFCSAP ICR unit general secretary Tadar Chachung and assistant general secretary Milo Tago also participated in the programme.