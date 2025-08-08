Fresh vegetables, fruits supplied to ITBP

TUTING, 7 Aug: Fresh vegetables and fruits were supplied to the ITBP under Mission Arun Himveer here in Upper Siang district on Thursday.

The local SHGs supplied the vegetables and fresh fruits. The consignment was dispatched from the agriculture office here as per the scheduled plan.

This regular exchange of fresh produce is an important step towards encouraging the local farming community to market their agricultural products directly within Tuting. In turn, the ITBP units benefit by receiving timely, organic produce sourced locally.

This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts under Mission Arun Himveer, launched in November 2024. However, due to inconsistencies in demand from the ITBP side, the district agriculture office (DAO) in Yingkiong has expressed concern regarding the sustainability of this arrangement.

The DAO has urged both the farming community and ITBP officials to continue their cooperation and commitment.

The Agriculture Department and the ArSRLM further added that they will continue to extend support to ensure the success and continuity of this valuable collaboration. (DIPRO)