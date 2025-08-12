8-yr-old Goyir shines in Thailand

ITANAGAR, 11 Aug: Eight-year-old Goyir Riba from Arunachal Pradesh secured a silver and a bronze medal in the 8th Heroes Cup Taekwondo International Championship in Pattaya, Thailand.

She won the silver medal in the Kyorugi event in the 7-8 years category, competing against 13 athletes from four countries.

Riba won the bronze medal in the Poomsae event, where she competed against 19 competitors from five countries.

Another participant from Arunachal Pradesh, Liken Nyorak also secured one silver and one bronze medal in the Poomsae and Kyorugi event, respectively.

Nyorak competed against 12 competitors from as many countries in the Kyorugi event, and 11 competitors from six countries in the Poomsae event, Dr Migo Riba, promoter-cum-manager of the Leparada Taekwondo Academy, Basar, who led the duo, informed in a release.

Both Goyir and Nyorak represented India.

Approximately 6,263 athletes from 27 countries participated in the championship.

“The Heroes Cup Taekwondo International Championship was a ranking event with the first three athletes recommended to the World Taekwondo, as recognized by the Taekwondo Association of Thailand,” Dr Riba said.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Taekwondo Association general secretary Likha Robin congratulated both the athletes for their brilliant performances in the championship.