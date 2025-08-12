Baby delivered inside 108 ambulance

BORDURIA, 11 Aug: A healthy baby boy was delivered inside a 108 ambulance from the Borduria PHC in Tirap district on Monday.

On duty from the PHC, a 108 ambulance was transporting a pregnant woman when an emergency situation arose near the Bogapani area. The patient began experiencing severe labour pain and was diagnosed with leaking per vaginam (P/V) and pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH).

Demonstrating exceptional presence of mind and professional expertise, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) Phetat Wangsa and Liamhun Tongrang swiftly took charge of the situation.

Acting with precision and care, they successfully assisted in the delivery of a healthy male baby, weighing 3.4 kg, inside the ambulance at approximately 12:59 pm.

Following the safe delivery, both mother and newborn were transported to Mayflower Hospital in Margherita, Assam, for postnatal care. Medical staff confirmed that both are in a stable and healthy condition.

The EMT team was commended by the family of the newborn, as well as the hospital staff, for their timely intervention, skillful handling, and compassionate care under pressure.