Training prog on PAI commences

AALO, 11 Aug: A two-day block level training programme on the Panchayat Advancement Index (Version 2.0) for the Aalo East Assembly constituency commenced at the West Siang DC’s conference hall here on Monday.

Organized by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayat Raj in collaboration with the district administration, the programme aims to familiarize the stakeholders with the updated Panchayat Advancement Index framework, operational guidelines, and its role in evidence-based planning at the panchayat level. This block level training will cover all the three legislative Assembly constituencies in West Siang.

DC Mamu Hage said that the Panchayat Advancement Index, monitored by the central government, indicates the overall holistic development, performance and progress of panchayats.

“Panchayat advancement is the socioeconomic indicators and development status of the local communities,” she said, and urged all the line departments and PRI members to submit data on time. (DIPRO)