Vocational training prog on banana chips preparation

NENULIANG, 11 Aug: Members of the Nenu Women Self-Help Group (SHG) participated in a four-day vocational training programme on banana chips preparation, organised here in Anjaw district by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

The programme focused on turning perishable bananas into marketable products, thereby creating livelihood opportunities in the district. The bananas used for this training were a local variety, traditionally used by tribal women for making curries.

Opening the training, KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmalexplained that in remote areas like Anjaw, where transportation challenges often cause heavy post-harvest losses, food processing can be a game changer. He encouraged the participants to explore small-scale value-added enterprises to improve their household income while contributing to the local economy.

As part of the programme, the KVK supplied all the required raw materials – fresh bananas, cooking oil, and spices – along with attractive labels and high-quality food-grade packaging pouches.

The participants learned the method of banana chips preparation under the guidance of food and nutrition specialist Pooja Singnale. By the end of the training, the group had produced 34 kilograms of banana chips, which were carefully packed in durable, good-quality food-grade pouches to ensure freshness and long shelf life.

The women were also trained in maintaining hygiene, ensuring product safety, and using correct packaging techniques for retail sales.

To support their entry into the local market, the Anjaw KVK facilitated the FSSAI licencing process, enabling the SHG to legally sell its product.

The Nenu Women SHG members plan to introduce their chips during upcoming community events, with the KVK providing ongoing technical support and guidance in marketing and business management.