Arunachal gears up to host maiden NE aviation summit

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja on Monday urged all departments concerned to ensure the success of the upcoming maiden Northeast aviation summit in the state.

Chairing a high-level review meeting here, Raja said the Northeastern region civil aviation ministers’ conference-cum-third Northeast aviation summit, to be held in September, is expected to highlight new initiatives for the state’s aviation sector.

The meeting, attended by officials of the civil aviation and other departments, discussed detailed preparations for the summit, a release said.

Assam and Meghalaya had hosted the summit in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

This year’s event will be organised jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

The summit aims to provide a unified platform for Northeastern states’ civil aviation ministers, policymakers and industry leaders to deliberate on strategies for boosting regional connectivity and unlocking the aviation potential of the region, it said.

Over 100 participants are expected, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, civil aviation ministers of all Northeastern states, and other senior officials, the release added. (PTI)