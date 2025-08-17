GCD organizes mini-marathon

DOIMUKH, 16 Aug: The Red Ribbon Club of Government College Doimukh (GCD), in association with the its NSS unit, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, organized a 5-km mini-marathon for boys, girls and transgender individuals with the theme ‘Youth for HIV/AIDS’ on Saturday from Chiputa to the GCD campus to promote awareness around HIV and AIDS.

Red Ribbon Club coordinator Dr Eva Dupak sensitized the participants to adolescent health, HIV/AIDS, its mode of transmission, prevention, testing, and treatment.

The winners were awarded cash prizes and certificates.

The run was coordinated by NSS Programme Officer Dr Dakli Lombi. It was flagged off by Deepak Munda, the bus driver of GCD.