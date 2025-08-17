Water supply restored in Khonsa

KHONSA, 15 Aug: The main water supply line to Khonsa township in Tirap district has been restored after three days of relentless effort by the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply (PHE&WS) Department.

The restoration work was led by PHE&WS AE Karli Kamum, under the supervision of PHE&WS EE Bharat Sonam.

Ensuring uninterrupted water supply to the public remained the department’s top priority. Demonstrating exceptional commitment, the workers continued their duty even on a gazetted holiday – Independence Day.

In a remarkable display of dedication and patriotism, the workers celebrated the 79th Independence Day by hoisting the national tricolour at the worksite itself, while continuing their task of restoring the water supply line. (DIPRO)