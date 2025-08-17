Min urges people to support hydropower project

DAPORIJO, 16 Aug: Industry Minister Nyato Dukam sought public cooperation for the construction of a hydropower project over the Subansiri river.

Chairing a coordination meeting with the land-affected people here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday, Dukam said that Arunachal Pradesh has rich potential in the hydropower sector, and urged the public to support the project for the growth and economic development of the district.

The coordination meeting was arranged by the district administration, aiming to bridge the differences between the people of the affected areas and the NHPC.

Dukam said that the days are not far when Arunachal would become a supplier of power and not a consumer.

It was decided during the meeting to constitute a board to assess and act as an arbiter between the public of the affected areas and the NHPC.

The meeting was attended by Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki, Dumporijo MLA Rode Bui, Nachno MLA Nakap Nalo, DC Tasso Gambo, SP Mridul Yadav, TCS president Larji Rigia, TCS secretary-general Tutar Dulom, officials of the NHPC, and members of the public who would be affected by the project. (DIPRO)