Siram urges Cong workers to strengthen party

PASIGHAT, 16 Aug: Saying that “good days for the Congress are knocking at the door,” Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram urged the Congress cadre to work on a war footing to strengthen the party ahead of the coming political challenges.

Addressing a meeting of the East Siang District Congress Committee (DCC) here on Saturday, Siram also highlighted the achievements of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, “particularly in exposing the ‘vote chor, gaddi chor’ misrule of the BJP.”

Block presidents of the Nari-Koyu, Pasighat West, Pasighat East, and Mebo Assembly constituencies participated in the meeting, and shared their views and suggestions to further energize the party in the district.

The meeting was attended also by senior Congress leaders, including APCC general secretary Daniel Gao, APCC vice president Yane Dai, PMC Deputy Chief Councillor Rebeka Panyang Megu, PMC Councillor Yalop Nyigang Yomso, Lower Siang DCC president Bimar Dabi, and East Siang DCC president Allen Perme.