MLA inaugurates mini supermarket

[Prem Chetry]

BOMDILA, 17 Aug: A mini supermarket under the Bomdila Large Sized Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited (LAMPS), was inaugurated by local MLA Dongru Siongju here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Congratulating the LAMPS on the occasion, the MLA praised it for its consistent contributions to societal welfare since its inception. “I am grateful for the opportunity to inaugurate this mini supermarket complex, which reflects the hard work and dedication of Bomdila LAMPS in creating assets despite limited resources,” he said.

The chairman of Bomdila LAMPS shared the history of the society’s formation, detailing its challenges and the resilience shown in overcoming them over time. Vice chairman Lobsang Genchen and managing director TJ Lama also addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude to all who have sincerely served the public through the cooperative.

The chairman and the managing director submitted a memorandum to the MLA, requesting support for the construction of staff quarters.