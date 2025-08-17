APC gears up for World Photography Day

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: The Arunachal Photography Club (APC) will host a series of events from 17 to 19 August to mark the World Photography Day.

Themed ‘Decade of timeless moments: Arunachal in focus’, the celebration will include a photography competition on the subject ‘My favorite photo’, covering landscapes, portraits, and the culture of Arunachal Pradesh. Entries will be accepted in both professional and amateur categories, with cash prizes of Rs 30,000 and Rs 15,000 for the top two winners in the professional category, and Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 in the amateur category.

On 18 August, a panel discussion on ‘Photography and self-expression’ will be held at the state banquet hall here, featuring award-winning wildlife photographer Kallol Mukherjee, filmmaker-photographer Hali Welly, photographer Moge Riba, and travel entrepreneur Bengia Mrinal. It will be moderated by photographer Jummar Basar. The same day, Mukherjee will also conduct an interactive workshop titled ‘Behind the click’.

The programme will feature a dawn ‘photowalk’ on 18 August in Ganga market, focusing on street photography under the theme ‘Echoes of the street: Where every shadow speaks and every corner tells a story’, open exclusively for district delegates and APC primary members.

A birding expedition titled ‘Feathered trails: Follow the flight, frame the freedom’ is scheduled for the early hours of 19 August, starting from Khola Camp, Doimukh, and will be led by Mukherjee and Mrinal.

The events are being organised in collaboration with the IPR Department and Smart City Itanagar to commemorate the APC’s 10th anniversary.