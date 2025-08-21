APSPCB conducts public hearing, Pul seeks people support for HEP

HAWAI, 20 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) on Wednesday conducted an environmental public hearing for the proposed 1200 MW Kalai-II Hydro Electric Project in Anjaw district, being developed by THDC India Limited.

Over 350 project-affected persons representing around 33 villages participated in the public hearing which was headed by Anjaw deputy commissioner Millo Kojin.

Officials from APSPCB, led by AEE Thana Manlong along with team members Ranjeev Kimsing and Nich Meji explained to the participants the objectives and process of the public hearing. The project proponent and its consultant WAPCOS Ltd., represented by Dr. A.K. Sharma and social scientist Deepak Chandra, presented an overview of the project and highlighted its likely environmental impacts along with proposed mitigation measures as detailed in the draft CEIA report.

While there was broad consensus among the speakers in favour of constructing the project, several concerns were voiced regarding land compensation rates, employment opportunities, and local area development. Suggestions and clarifications were also sought on related issues. Among the prominent community representatives who participated were HPCK leaders Behenso Pul, Birenso Pul, Bramgrow Pul, and Omiso Pul, along with Semsemlum Ngi of the Krosam Welfare Society, Susian Ngi of Krosan village, Roshman Tasik of the Nukung Welfare Society, senior public leader and former ZPM Lasum Pul, and former RWD engineer Bajai Pul.

Minister for WCD, science & technology and cultural affairs, Dasanglu Pul, attended the hearing and recalled the efforts of her late husband, former Chief Minister Kalikho Pul, who initiated the survey for Kalai-I and II projects in 2009. She urged the gathering to support the project, citing the Tehri Dam as an example of how such projects can drive development in remote regions.

DC Kojin in his address assured the people that their concerns and suggestions would be recorded in the minutes of the meeting. He further announced that two representatives from each affected village would be facilitated to visit the Tehri Dam Project to see its impact and benefits first-hand.

Senior officials of THDCIL, including executive director A.K. Ghildiyal, general managers Dinesh Shukla and H.K. Jindal, and deputy general managers Vipin Thapliyal and Nand Kishore, also attended the hearing and assured the participants that all justified concerns would be addressed in accordance with applicable rules and guidelines. (DIPRO)