Boot camp on startup pitching held

NIRJULI, 21 Aug: Around 100 students took part in a two-day residential boot camp on the theme ‘From idea to impact: Mastering the art of winning pitches’, which concluded at the NERIST here on Thursday.

The programme was organized jointly by the Institution’s Innovation Council, NERIST and the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH), IIT Guwahati, aiming at equipping student innovators and budding entrepreneurs with practical skills in idea validation, design thinking, business modelling, and effective pitching strategies.

Dr Sajan Kapil and Dr Ritam Sharma from TIH IITGconducted hands-on mentoring and interactive workshops on crafting impactful pitches during the expert sessions of the camp.