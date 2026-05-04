NEW DELHI, 3 May: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the newly constructed Arunachal Niwas in Dheerpur here on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure for the welfare of its citizens residing and travelling outside the state.

Spread across 2,600 sq m, with a total built-up area of 7,198 sq m, the G+8 building consists of eight dormitories with six beds each, 18 double-bedded rooms, 35 twin-bedded rooms, six specially designed handicap-friendly rooms, a separate staff dormitory,and adequate office space to ensure smooth and efficient management. It also boasts of spacious parking in the basement, ground and first floors,along with a medical room and a spacious dining hall.

With the addition of this facility, Arunachal now has its fourth property in the national capital, reflecting the government’s sustained focus over the past decade on establishing support infrastructure beyond the state. Similar facilities have been developed in key locations, including Guwahati, Tezpur, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Bodh Gaya, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, aimed at providing accommodation and essential services to the people of Arunachal.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister emphasised the importance of such establishments in ensuring convenience and support for citizens, particularly patients seeking medical treatment and students visiting Delhi for academic purposes. He noted that the Arunachal Niwas includes dedicated provisions for patients, making it especially beneficial for those requiring medical assistance in the capital.

Highlighting its strategic location near the North Campus area, Khandu stated that the facility would serve as a valuable resource for students from Arunachal during university admission periods, offering them a safe and accessible place to stay.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to infrastructure development, the chief minister informed that a comprehensive review of newly created districts, including Pakke-Kessang, Kamle, Leparada, Shi-Yomi, and others, has been scheduled to assess infrastructure gaps and manpower requirements. He added that similar reviews would be conducted for older districts to ensure balanced and inclusive development across the state.

Khandu acknowledged the continued support of the prime minister and the Government of India in strengthening infrastructure in Arunachal. He highlighted that under the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the state has received approximately Rs 4,900 crore, which will be utilised to bridge critical infrastructure gaps and accelerate development initiatives.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by union minister Kiren Rijiju, Rajya Sabha member NabamRebia, the CM’s cabinet colleagues, MLAs, the chief secretary, senior officials, and members of the Arunachal community in Delhi. (CM’s PR Cell)