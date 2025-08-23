Two arrested for assaulting children

PASIGHAT, 22 Aug: A teacher from a school in East Siang district was arrested for allegedly physically assaulting a child.

The arrest was made following a complaint from the parent of the child that his son had been physically assaulted by a teacher of a school, where the child was residing as a boarder.

The alleged accused, JK Tanti, was subsequently arrested.

The incident reportedly occurred on 19 August.

The child was referred to Bakin Pertin General Hospital here for medical examination and treatment.

Intimation was also given to the chairman of the Child Welfare Committee for providing counselling to the victim.

A case has been registered against the alleged accused at the Pasighat women police station under Section 115(2)/126(2) BNS r/w Section 75 JJ Act.

Further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, the police arrested the mother of an infant for allegedly inflicting cruelty upon an 8-year-old girl, who worked as a caretaker.

Acting on telephonic information, the police from the Pasighat women police station, in coordination with the district child protection officer, carried out a joint operation, which led to the arrest of the alleged accused, Toli Pertin, a resident of Pasighat.

The police, after rescuing the child, provided immediate medical treatment and conducted a medical examination at Bakin Pertin General Hospital.

The victim child was placed in a child care institution on the advice of the Child Welfare Committee, while efforts are underway to establish contact with her parents.

A case has been registered at the Pasighat women police station U/S 118(2) BNS r/w Section 14 Child Labour Act and Section 75 JJ Act.

The police reiterated their firm commitment to ensuring child safety and taking strict action againstchild exploitation and abuse. (DIPRO)