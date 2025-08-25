ADGBR reviews progress of roads under Project Vartak

ITANAGAR, 24 Aug: Additional Director General Border Roads (ADGBR) Jitendra Prasad reviewed the progress of ongoing road and bridge construction works during his visit to the area of responsibility (AoR) of the 42 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Vartak from 19 to 22 August.

During the four-day visit, Prasad inspected major road infrastructure projects, including the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road, Sela-Chabrela-Banga Janga Gonpa road, Banga Janga Gonpa-Lagamche GG road, the Sela tunnel, and various other roads in the Nelya sector.

Project officials at the construction sites briefed Prasad on the works’ scope, timelines, progress achieved, and challenges faced by them in ground-level works.

Interacting with the officials at the projects sites, Prasad suggested to them to give emphasis on long-term sustainability of the projects. He also called for adopting sustainable construction practices.