Bagra pineapple shipped to Assam for processing

BAGRA, 25 Aug: A consignment of Bagra pineapple was shipped from Bagra village in West Siang district to Assam’s Barpeta Road-based SnoBite Company for processing.

The consignment was flagged off by Bagra Circle Officer Jumi Ete, in the presence of community leaders and farmers, making a significant step towards linking the renowned Bagra pineapple with larger national markets and promoting export-led growth for local farmers, the All Bagra Welfare Society (ABWS), the organizer of the event, informed in a release.

The initiative was facilitated by Dr Gerik Bagra, ACTO at ICAR Research Centre for NEH Region, Arunachal Pradesh Centre, Basar.

Dr Bagra, who also hails from Bagra village, stated that the Kew variety pineapple grown in Bagra village is of superior quality, owing to the region’s unique agro-climatic conditions, and holds strong potential for both domestic consumption and export markets.

ABWS president Dumar Bagra, its general secretary Bomge Bagra, the GB, and panchayat leaders from adjoining villages were present.