6 players from Arunachal in Indian team for World Tug of War C’ships

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: Six Arunachali players are among the 23 players who have been selected to represent India at the World Tug of War Outdoor Championships, scheduled to be held in Nottingham, England from 3 to 7 September

The players from Arunachal are Tarh Mangsa, Choki Sumnia, Habu Bani, and Biki Yatang in the women’s category, and Lindum Tama and Tadar Tamey in the men’s category.

S Ajit Pal Singh is the coach of the Indian team.

Currently, all the players are attending a national camp in Ludhiana as part of the final phase of training for the championships.

The Tug of War Federation of India (TWFI), in collaboration with CT University, Ludhiana, Punjab, is conducting the camp from 25 to 31 August, informed a TWFI release.