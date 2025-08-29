Decisions taken to strengthen Assam-Arunachal border mgmt

NARAYANPUR, 28 Aug: Several decisions were taken to strengthen coordination and foster peaceful coexistence during a joint meeting on interstate border issues between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh,held here in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from both states, who emphasized the need for mutual trust, cooperation, and dialogue to resolve boundary-related matters.

The meeting deliberated extensively on ways to ensure peace and harmony in the border areas, and arrived at key decisions to manage border issues.

Nodal officers will be appointed in both states to act as official points of contact for all issues related to boundary matters. Any case of new construction or activity violating the status quo must be reported to the nodal officers before any dismantling or removal action is undertaken.

For ease of communication, it was decided to create a dedicated WhatsApp group comprising officials from all affected districts of both states to enable swift communication and coordination.

Identification of all vulnerable villages along the interstate border – prior to the joint inspections for boundary demarcation scheduled for October 2025 -besides proper standard operating procedures and requisite government approval have to be ensured before undertaking joint inspections.

Joint patrolling will be carried out by officials of both the states twice a month in the respective border areas to strengthen monitoring and build confidence among the people.

It was also decided to introduce the ‘Border Bandhu’ programme, designed to promote interstate cultural and sports activities and thereby introduce the spirit of coexistence and sensitize the border communities to the importance of peaceful relations.

The members also reaffirmed the commitments made during the 1979 meeting under the leadership of the then chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, PK Thungon and Golap Borbora, respectively, which stressed on ‘no unilateral activities’ and the necessity of mutual dialogue.

The participants reiterated that all activities along the interstate boundary must be carried out in accordance with legal frameworks and with sensitivity to the sentiments of local communities.

The meeting was attended by Papum Pare DC Vishakha Yadav, Lakhimpur DC Pronab Jit Kakoty, Biswanath DC Simanta Kumar Das, Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar, Lakhimpur Senior SP Gunendra Deka, and administrative, police and forest officers of the border districts. (DIPRO)