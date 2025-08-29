Arunachal to celebrate Bhupen Hazarika centenary in Roing: DCM

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said the state will commemorate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika with a state-level programme in Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district on 26 September, as part of the nationwide celebrations of the legendary musician’s legacy.

Mein, who attended the core committee meeting on the centenary celebrations in Guwahati chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the commemorative event in Assam on 13 September.

“The chief minister reviewed the programme in detail and emphasised the need for collective efforts to make the event truly memorable,” Mein said in a post on X.

“In this spirit, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has also taken steps to honour the legacy of Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

We will be commemorating his birth centenary at Roing on 26 September, 2025,” the deputy chief minister shared in his social media post.

Widely known as the ‘Sudhakantha’, Hazarika was born on 8 September, 1926, in Sadiya, Assam, and died on 5 November, 2011, in Mumbai.

A singer, poet, composer, filmmaker and political thinker, Hazarika’s works carried strong messages of humanity, communal harmony and social justice, earning him national and international acclaim.

He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour, posthumously in 2019.

Hazarika shared a deep connection with Arunachal, where he spent part of his early career and composed soulful songs inspired by the Idu Mishmi community and the natural beauty of the Dibang valley.

His compositions in Arunachali dialects helped bring the culture of the state to national prominence.

The state government said that Roing, in Lower Dibang Valley, has been chosen as the centenary venue in recognition of this enduring bond.

As part of the centenary celebrations, the union Finance Ministry issued a notification announcing the release of a special Rs 100 commemorative coin in Hazarika’s honour.

The coin, made of 99.9 percent pure silver, will be circular with a diameter of 44 millimetres and 200 serrations.

The obverse side of the coin will feature the Lion Capital of Ashoka Pillar with the legend ‘Satyameva Jayate’ inscribed below, flanked by the word ‘Bharat’ in the Devanagari script on the left and ‘India’ in English on the right, along with the rupee symbol and the denomination 100.

The reverse side will bear the image of Hazarika, with the inscription ‘Dr Bhupen Hazarika ki Janma Shatabdi’ in Devanagari on the upper periphery and ‘Birth Centenary of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’ in English on the lower periphery. The year ‘2025’ will also be inscribed below the image.

Calling the government’s decision “a historic recognition by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mein said, “This is a fitting tribute to Sudhakantha, whose timeless contributions to music, literature, and social harmony continue to inspire us all.” (PTI)