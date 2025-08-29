15 injured in clash between clans

Staff Reporter

RAGA, 28 Aug: At least 15 people sustained injuries, and two persons are reportedly in a serious condition after the Mili clan and the Yukar clan clashed over a land dispute in Poku village in Kumporijo circle of Kamle district on Tuesday.

The Kamle police informed that the incident occurred on Tuesday morning at 9:20 am, when both clans’members confronted one another over the ownership of the community land around Poku village.

“So far 12 complaints have been received at the Raga police station. Out of them, four FIRs have been registered. The situation is now under control,” informed DSP Taba Biroy in a press address.

The DSP informed that investigation is underway based on four separate FIRs under Sections 118(2)/3(5) BNS, 61(2)(a)/118(2)/191(3)/3(5) BNS, 329(4)/115(2)/324(4) BNS, and 191(3)/118(1)/3(5) BNS.

The Kamle police have appealed to both clans to maintain peace and tranquillity, and warned that strict action would be taken if any attempt to disturb law and order is made.