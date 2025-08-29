ATC: Lalit Deva stars for AIOC

ITANAGAR, 28 Aug: In the third match of the second edition of the Arunachal Test Championship (ATC), Arunachal Institute of Cricket (AIOC) showcased all-round dominance to secure a comfortable win over Ngurang James Cricket Club (NJCC), based on a first innings lead.

Batting first after winning the toss, NJCC were bundled out for just 73 runs in 27.5 overs. None of their batters could convert starts into a substantial knock, with only Nabam Abo (18), Tarum Jr (15), and Hansey (17*) offering some resistance. AIOC’s bowling attack, spearheaded by Lalit Deva (4/7 in 9 overs), Zingbo Kino (2/30), and Chandeep Singh (2/24), dismantled NJCC’s batting lineup.

In reply, AIOC stamped their authority with the bat, piling up 281/8, declared in 72 overs. The innings was headlined by an outstanding performance from their coach-cum-mentor Lalit Deva, who struck a magnificent 119 runs off just 97 balls, laced with 13 fours and 6 sixes. He was ably supported by Patey Tacha (51), Leki (39), and Sosar Kakum (24).

For NJCC, skipper Tarum Jr fought hard with 3 wickets, while Myendung Singhpo claimed 2/45.

With a massive first-innings lead of 208 runs, AIOC enforced their dominance.

NJCC’s second innings started poorly, collapsing to 25/3 at stumps, with Lalit Deva again striking with the ball (1/1 in 4 overs) and Zingbo Kino picking up two quick wickets.

The match concluded as a victory for AIOC, based on first innings lead, securing them 3 crucial points in the round-robin league.

The undisputed star of the contest was Lalit Deva, who not only guided his team as a mentor but also led from the front with both bat and ball. His all-round brilliance earned him the man of the match award.

Speaking on the occasion, tournament director Suraj Tayam said: “The Arunachal Test Championship is more than just a competition – it’s a platform for players to prove their skills and inspire the next generation. I urge all teams to continue playing with discipline and pride for Arunachal cricket.”

The final league match of the round-robin stage will see ICC face AIOC from 29-30 August at AIOC, Jullang.