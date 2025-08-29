Dibang demands

The Lower Dibang Valley district administration refused to grant permission sought by the Dibang Multipurpose Hydro Project Downstream Affected Area Committee (DMHPDAAC) for a peaceful procession and dharna last Friday. The protest was planned in opposition to any attempt to divert the Rs 171-crore fund – sanctioned for downstream flood mitigation – to other districts.

The refusal to grant permission has prompted the North East Human Rights group to urge the deputy commissioner to “act as a bridge between the authorities and the affected villagers, facilitating dialogue to ensure their right to be heard.”

Refusing permission is not necessarily the best way to resolve an issue; it can often invite further confrontation. To avoid situations like in Dibang – where there have been a series of protests against the project proponent’s reluctance to address the people’s demands – the best approach is meaningful engagement with the affected communities to find practical solutions.

Platforms must be provided for citizens to express their grievances, and the administration must be prepared to listen.