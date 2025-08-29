Awareness prog on oil palm plantation

CHONGKHAM, 28 Aug: An awareness programme on oil palm plantation was organized by the Namsai Agriculture Department, in collaboration with Patanjali Foods Ltd, here on Thursday.

The programme was aimed at creating awareness and promoting oil palm cultivation under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom said that India remains dependent on edible oil imports, and urged the farmers to take advantage of the mission “to ensure self-sufficiency for the nation on edible oil.”

Highlighting the importance of the NMEO-OP, the MLA said that oil palm and turmeric have been identified as the most suitable crops for Namsai’s fertile soil. He gave assurance that he would take up the issue of timely release of farmers’ incentives with the competent authority.

Deputy Commissioner (i/c) Nang Koliani Namchoom also highlighted the NMEO-OP and assured the farmers that grievances would be promptly addressed.

Patanjali Foods Ltd DGM Tapas Kumar Tripathi explained why oil palm has been chosen as a flagship crop.

He said that Arunachal alone requires 18,000 metric tonnes of edible oil annually. “However, per capita consumption remains lower than the national average. With oil palm’s higher yield and efficiency, farmers can take up oil palm farming,” he said.

Farmers and government officials attended the programme.

Namsai is among the 10 districts identified for oil palm cultivation in Arunachal. (DIPRO)