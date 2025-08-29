Disaster response trg prog concludes

TEZU, 28 Aug: The second phase of a three-day community volunteers training in basic disaster response was wrapped up here in Lohit district on Wednesday.

The inaugural session was attended by Lohit DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, along with 25 Bn ITBP Commandant Sana Matum, who delivered motivating remarks and set an inspiring tone for the training.

Sixty-five volunteers from Tezu and Sunpura circles participated in the second-phase training programme. This followed the first phase, conducted from 18 to 20 August in Wakro, where 35 volunteers were trained – bringing the total number of volunteers who underwent disaster readiness training to 100 across the two phases.

The State Disaster Response Force, the DDMO, and the trainers conducted interactive sessions on the dos and don’ts during earthquakes, landslides, floods, thunderstorms and lightning, besides on basic first aid, the fundamentals of search and rescue, BLS and CPR, rope rescue and water rescue technique.

The Tezu fire station OC led the hands-on drills and guidance on fire safety precaution and response.

In his address, the DC underscored the importance of readiness in an age of unpredictable weather patterns driven by global warming.

“Due to global warming, weather events are increasingly unpredictable. Therefore, training and preparedness are essential to mitigate any disaster,”he said.

Going beyond protocol, he shared his personal mobile number with the volunteers, urging them to reach out immediately if they come across individuals involved in opium use or drug abuse in their communities.

The training marked a sustained effort to cultivate resilience at the grassroots level, empowering local volunteers to act swiftly during emergencies.

The training concluded with distribution of ID cards, first aid kits, uniforms and basic volunteer kits to the participants.