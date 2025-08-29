Graduation day held at DBC

JOLLANG, 28 Aug: Don Bosco College (DBC) here organised its graduation day on Thursday and felicitated the rank holders of its 2022-2025 batch in a programme which was attended by MLA Pani Taram and RGU Education Department HoD Prof Boa Reena Tok, among others.

“A total of 336 students graduated this year with 38 rank holders, out of which five students were positioned first, in commerce (two first rank holders),English, sociology and social work,” the college informed in a release.

DBC Principal Fr Jose George in his address apprised the guests of the history and the beginning of the college in 2002 under the Salesians of Don Bosco. He informed that, since then the college has grown by leaps and bounds, including being accredited with an A grade by the NAAC in 2023.

The principal also welcomed the alumni to their alma mater and prayed that they do well in their lives.

Taram in his address congratulated the students and exhorted them to carry forward the values they received in the college. He also announced that he would sponsor cash awards for students who get into the top 10 ranks in the RGU examinations. He added that he would look into the problem of water scarcity in the college.

Prof Tok in her address exhorted the students to do good in their lives. She stressed on the importance of education, and asserted that “education empowers us to fight for our community, society, state and country.”

She urged the students to study well and choose the right paths in life.