MLA distributes barbed wires to pineapple farmers

AALO, 28 Aug: Aalo West MLA Topin Ete distributed barbed wire and fencing materials to the pineapple farmers of Higi Bagra on Thursday.

The MLA encouraged the farmers to increase pineapple cultivation, noting that Bagra and nearby villages are already known for producing high quality pineapples. “Their popularity has grown further since the successful organization of the Arunachal Pineapple Festival in Bagra,” he said.

The MLA expressed appreciation for the All Bagra Welfare Society (ABWS) for its initiative of promoting horticulture and supporting local farmers.

He informed that he is planning to revive the Nigmoi fruit processing unit to benefit horticulture farmers in the region, and appealed to pineapple farmers to strive towards making Arunachal Pradesh one of the leading producers of pineapples in the country.

DHO Yomli Jini said that the distribution of barbed farmers would uplift the livelihood of the pineapple farmers.

ADC (HQ) Mabi Taipodia Jini expressed appreciation for former West Siang DC Mamu Hage for giving special interest to this project, saying that “the project is a classic scheme of community development where every member of the community is involved.”

Circle Officer Jumi Ete and ABWS president Dumar Bagra also spoke.

The programme was conducted by the ABWS, in collaboration with the West Siang Horticulture Department. (DIPRO)