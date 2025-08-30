Army, ITBP highlight combat readiness in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: The Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) underscored combat readiness during a four-day exercise conducted in the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

The joint validation of operational preparedness exercise took place from 25-28 August, displaying robust interoperability between the Army and the ITBP, and seamless coordination in high-altitude operational environments, Guwahati-based defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

During the joint drills, both forces executed coordinated firepower responses under simulated battlefield conditions, he said.

Mortars, machine guns, rockets and grenades were employed to validate accuracy, synergised response and battlefield effectiveness, the official said.

‘Exercise Achook Prahar’ reaffirmed the collective resolve of the armed forces and CAPFs to remain combat ready and responsive in safeguarding the nation’s frontiers, Rawat added.

Mortar bombs defused

Meanwhile, the Indian Army neutralised 15 unserviceable 81 mm mortar bombs in Monigong in Shi-Yomi district, Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a press statement on Friday.

The Army’s Spearhead Division Unexploded Ordnance disposal team carried out the operation in coordination with the civil administration, it added.

He said sensitive and hazardous ordnance was discovered in an area frequented by civilians during excavation, posing a serious threat to the safety and wellbeing of the local community.

Responding without delay, the team was mobilised to the remote site where it neutralised the threat in accordance with laid down procedure, the official said. (PTI)