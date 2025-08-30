VKV Kitpi lifts Red Ribbon Quiz trophy; to represent state at regional level

NAHARLAGUN, 29 Aug: Phurpa Yangzom and Kesang Drema of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Kitpi-Tawang clinched the top honours at the state-level Red Ribbon Quiz Competition 2025, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) here on Friday.

The all-girls team from Tawang edged past tough competition from across the state to lift the coveted title.

Mercy Towong and Bini Yumum secured the runners-up position, while the duo of Banneneyng Romey and Lune Kening from VKV Sunpura, Lohit, claimed the third spot.

Organised under the aegis of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) and executed by The Birds and Bees Talk, the quiz sought to blend a competitive spirit with a powerful social message – raising awareness on HIV/AIDS among young people.

Addressing the gathering, Health Services Director Dr Marbom Basar called on students to take ownership of spreading awareness beyond classrooms.

“The youth force must join hands with society to fight HIV/AIDS. You are the most powerful change agents we have. Arunachal’s youths have already proved their worth – last year our state team secured second place at the regional level,” he said.

Dr Basar also drew attention to the challenges facing the state, pointing out that nearly 60 percent of AIDS patients in Arunachal fall in the 25-40 age group.

“This is the most productive section of society, which means HIV is robbing families and communities of their future. More awareness and, above all, ending the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS is the need of the hour,” he said.

Sharing the broader intent behind the competition, APSACS joint director (IEC) Tashor Pali said that the event was not simply about winning or losing.

“Quiz is a way to make youngsters learn, reflect and then take that knowledge back to their friends and families. Our aim is to create a chain of information where each student becomes a messenger of awareness,” he said.

Earlier, joint director (BSD) Dr Annong Borang and assistant director (youth) Bomter Basar underlined that such initiatives not only inform but also empower the next generation.

“The fight against HIV/AIDS cannot be won by doctors and policymakers alone – it needs young hearts and minds,” Dr Borang said.

For Yangzom and Drema, the win was more than a trophy.

“We prepared hard, but more importantly, we learned so much about HIV/AIDS and how it affects people in our society. We want to share this knowledge with others,” the duo said after their victory.

The pair will now represent Arunachal Pradesh in the upcoming regional competition scheduled in Sikkim next month.