Agri scientists assess protected farming

TAWANG, 29 Aug: A joint team of scientists from Almora (Uttarakhand)-based Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan (VPKAS) and the Tawang Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) went on a two-day visit to Khinmey and Gyangkhar villages in Tawang district on 27 and 28 August to assess the performance of the VL portable polyhouses distributed earlier to the farmers.

The VPKAS, in collaboration with the KVK, had distributed 30 VL portable polyhouses under the North Eastern Hill programme to progressive vegetable-growing farmers in villages adjoining Tawang town during 2024.

Interacting with the farmers during the two-day visit, VPKAS scientist Utkarsh Kumar highlighted the significance of low-cost VL portable polyhouses in producing off-season, high-value vegetable crops to generate higher incomes.

He emphasized the advantages of polyhouses, such as improved yield and quality, efficient resource utilization, year-round cultivation, and resilience against extreme weather conditions.

The farmers shared their positive experiences, noting the superior quality and yield of chillies grown under polyhouse conditions, compared to open fields, especially under low-temperature conditions. They sought assistance for creating water storage structures to ensure irrigation during winter months.

VPKAS agronomy scientist Dr RP Meena spoke on improved agronomic practices and efficient nutrient management techniques for maximizing productivity in protected cultivation.

VPKAS senior scientist Dr DC Joshi commended the farmers for their effective crop management and urged them to share their knowledge of the technology for its wider adoption in the Tawang region.

Tawang KVK agronomy scientist Dr CK Singh encouraged the cultivation of high-value crops such as capsicum, king chilli, Monpa chilli, tomato, cucumber, and strawberry. He also advised the farmers utilizing the polyhouses to raise vegetable seedlings for commercial purposes.

Thirty farmers were present during the programme. (DIPRO)