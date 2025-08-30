DCDRC hears 15 cases on Friday, asks consumers to be alert

YUPIA, 29 Aug: Informing that a trader from Tezpur in Assam was arrested and brought to the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) here in Papum Pare district on issuance of an arrest warrant, the commission said that another 15 consumer cases were heard by it on Friday.

The consumer cases were heard by the DCDRC, headed by District & Sessions Judge Dr Hirendra Kashysap. The commission has been conducting regular consumer cases for Tawang, West Kameng, Pakke-Kessang, East Kameng and Papum Pare districts through virtual and physical modes.

The commission redressed consumer grievances under the Consumer Protection Act 2019, said a release.

Meanwhile, District Consumer Protection Officer DrDebia Tana appealed to the consumers to avail of the “aggrieved consumer redressal services” under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Tana urged one and all to be alert “and be saved from deceiving or unfair trade practices or unscrupulous exploitation.”