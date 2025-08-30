Parnaik confers governor’s citations

ITANGAR, 29 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik conferred the Governor’s Citations to the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang; the 1900 Field Regiment; the 2nd Battalion of the Dogra Regiment; the 16th Battalion of the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry; the

4 Corps Signal Regiment; the 305 Field Hospital; and the 667 Army Aviation Squadron during a function at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The NIMAS and the Army units received the citations for their outstanding professionalism, sharp operational insight, and indomitable spirit, as well as for fostering a deep bond of trust and synergy with the district administrations and the people of the state.

NIMAS Director Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal received the Governor’s Citation for the NIMAS, while Commanding Officer Col Arun Kumar MS received it for the 1900 Field Regiment. Commanding Officer Col Amarjeet Singh and Subedar Chander Pal received the Governor’s Citation for the 2 Dogra; Commanding Officer Col Abhishek Tyagi and Subedar Major Rajesh Kumar received the citation for the 16 JAK LI; Commanding Officer Col Ajay Fuloria and Subedar Major Dharmender received the citation for the Corps Signal Regiment; Commanding Officer Col Milind Sawant and Subedar Banger Vivek Uddhav received it for the 305 Field Hospital; and Commanding Officer Col Pradeep Singh Rathore and Subedar Major Rakesh received it for the 667 Army Aviation Squadron.

The governor congratulated the NIMAS and the Army units, and expressed appreciation for their dedication and service. He said that “it is because of the tireless efforts of the armed forces that Arunachal Pradesh continues to progress at a remarkable pace,” adding that the NIMAS has contributed in “bringing out the best in mountaineers of the state.”

The governor commended the Army units in the state for guiding and preparing the youths for admission into Sainik Schools and recruitment in the armed forces, thereby shaping the future defenders of the nation.

Sharing his observation that, despite sharing three international borders, Arunachal has remained free from terrorism, unlike some other states of the Northeast, the governor said that the people of Arunachal are deeply patriotic.

He recalled the invaluable support extended by the people of the state to the Indian armed forces during the 1962 war, “which stands as a testament to their courage and commitment to the nation.”

The governor said that Arunachal is an exemplary case of unity in diversity, making it a true model for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

The governor also highlighted the Government of India’s Vibrant Villages Programme, aimed at strengthening border areas and empowering the people living there. He urged the Army units to actively support the state government in its implementation, so that the borders remain secure and the people in the frontier regions fully benefit from this vital initiative.(Raj Bhavan)