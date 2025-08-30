Sportspersons, coaches honoured on National Sports Day

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: The National Sports Day (NSD) was celebrated on Friday, honouring meritorious sportspersons and coaches who brought laurels to the state by winning medals at various state, regional, national and international level competitions.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Pema Khandu distributed cash incentives amounting to Rs 2.49 crore to 411 sportspersons, including para-athletes and 72 coaches, at the state legislative convention hall here.

Over the years, the state government has extended Rs 7.1 crore to 940 athletes as part of its commitment to promote sports and empower the youths of the state.

The Chief Minister’s Athlete Coaching & Empowerment Scheme (CMACES), formerly known as CM’s Meritorious Sportsperson Scholarship, was launched on the occasion. The scheme has been renamed to reflect its broader vision.

“We aim not only to reward achievements but also providing coaching, training and holistic support to nurture champions of tomorrow,” Khandu said.

Paying rich tributes to hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, Khandu urged sportspersons to take inspiration from the legendary hockey player, who led the Indian team to three consecutive Olympic gold medal wins.

He attributed the recent good shows by Indian athletes in international events, including the last Olympics Games, to the central government’s planned focus on the sports sector.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the sports sector received a major boost through policies like Fit India Movement and Khelo India Mission, resulting in success of our athletes internationally,” he said.

Khandu further said that, due to continued efforts put in by the state government through the

Sports Department, Sports Authority of Arunachal and Arunachal Olympic Association, athletes of the state have also shone at regional, national and international competitions.

The chief minister said that around 1,100 medals have been won by the state’s sportspersons at zonal, national and international sports events since 2016.

He said that, till date the state has established 58 Khelo India centres, 19 multipurpose indoor halls, one synthetic athletic track and the 15,000 capacity Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, while four new national-level stadiums, one state-of-the-art DK Badminton Academy spanning 20,700 square metres at Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy and 14 two-court badminton halls and 10 futsal grounds are under various stages of implementation.

“Moreover, the State Sports Academy in Miao will soon have its new and permanent complex and to encourage sportspersons, the state sports policy ensures 5% reservation in recruitment in state government jobs and 10% reservation in the Police Department,” Khandu said.

The chief minister suggested that state para games be organized periodically in line with the state games, which is held every two years.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker Tesam Pongte, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, MP Tapir Gao, Education Minister Pasang D Sona, Sports Minister Kento Jini, among others, attended the event.

The day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, was also celebrated across the state on Friday.

In Pasighat, East Siang district, the NSD was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the outdoor stadium.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani also joined the celebration and highlighted the benefits of playing sports.

The DC distributed prizes to the winners of tug of war competitions organized as part of the celebration.

The Himalayan University in Jullang is celebrating the day with a three-day programme, starting 29 August, under the central theme ‘Ek Ghanta Khel K Maidan Mein’.

The university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Prakash Divakaran, who inaugurated the celebration, after paying tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, urged the students and youths to dedicate at least one hour daily to physical activity for a healthy mind and body. He also highlighted the importance of sports in building discipline, teamwork, and character among students.

Itanagar Cricket Club president Suraj Tayam encouraged the students to pursue sports alongside academics with equal passion.

The day’s activities included a 50m race, spoon race, 300m speed walk, tug of war, cricket and volleyball events, and a chess competition.

The university’s Registrar Vijay Tripathi, sports in-charge Yamdak Ete, Academic Affairs Deputy Dean Dr Raja Husain, other faculty members, and over 300 university students attended the celebration.

In Old Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, Abotani Vidya Niketan (AVN), run by the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS), organised various sports activities, including a mini-marathon among the students, to mark the NSD on Friday.

AVN Principal Gurudev V Koli highlighted the significance of the day, narrated the illustrious life and achievements of Major Dhyan Chand, and reminded the students of India’s glorious golden era in hockey at the Olympics.

He urged the students to embrace sports as a way of life, emphasizing that games not only build physical strength but also nurture mental discipline, character, and leadership.

In Ziro, a series of sporting events and the official unveiling of the Claretine Super League (CSL) marked the NSD celebration at Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) on Friday.

A total of eight teams have lined up for the CSL, which will officially be kicked off on 2 September.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCZ Principal Fr Allwyn Mendoz highlighted the importance of sports in fostering teamwork, discipline, and holistic development among students, while also paying tribute to Major Dhyan Chand’s contributions to Indian sports.

He exhorted the students to focus on academics and, at the same time, encouraged them to actively participate in extracurricular activities.

Exhibition matches were organised on the occasion.

The event was coordinated by the Sports and Games Association of the college, with faculty and students participating actively.

The 59th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police also celebrated the NSD in Bhalukpong in West Kameng district on Friday.

Commandant of the force, Sayyad Javed Ali, who inaugurated the celebration, emphasized the importance of sports in people’s daily life, especially among the ITBP personnel.

Various sports events, including relay race, sack race, ‘pintu’, tug of war and volleyball were organized among the ITBP troops as part of the celebration.

In Rono Hills, Rajiv Gandhi University celebrated the NSD with great enthusiasm. Floral tributes were paid to Major Dhyan Chand, honouring his invaluable contribution to Indian hockey.

On the occasion, speakers, including VC Prof SK Nayak, Registrar Dr NT Rikam, and Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung, highlighted the life and achievements of Maj Dhyan Chand.

All participants also took the Fit India pledge.

In the run-up to the day, various sporting and fitness activities, including volleyball, indigenous games, and badminton were organized. These activities witnessed enthusiastic participation of students, faculty members, and non-teaching staff, promoting sportsmanship, teamwork, and a culture of physical fitness.

The celebration concluded with distribution of medals and prizes to the winners of various competitions. [CMO/DIPR]