Career counselling prog held

ANINI, 30 Aug: A career counselling programme was organised at the PM SHRI Angulin School here in Dibang Valley district on Saturday under the Shiksha Saathi Dibang initiative.

BAMS Dr Hidung Relum spearheaded the session, sharing insights into effective career planning, diverse educational opportunities, and the critical importance of informed decision-making for students.

The engaging and interactive event attracted the attention of parents, teachers, and members of the School Management Committee, fostering a collaborative effort to shape the students’ academic and career journeys.

The Shiksha Saathi Dibang initiative is a programme led by the panchayat of Anini, in partnership with the Education Department and NGO Hope Defence. This programme aims to extend its reach across the district, providing students with essential exposure, mentorship, and resources to navigate an array of career opportunities.

During the session, stakeholders underscored the urgent need for early career counselling in rural and remote areas, where access to guidance and opportunities is often limited. With a series of sessions scheduled ahead, this initiative endeavours to empower students with the clarity, confidence, and direction they need to forge a brighter, promising future. (DIPRO)