Cloudbursts highlight impact of climate change

[ Dr Kirki Ori ]

Introduction:

These days, high-magnitude cloudbursts are common in the Himalayan range, causing havoc and making it hard to survive in the mountainous areas. All of these natural phenomena are altering as a result of human abuse of Mother Earth. But we forget that the environment which surrounds us determines our health and happiness, including the air we breathe, the water we drink, other fundamental aspects of the climate, and the societies in which we live. A large number of us are unaware that we indirectly contribute to the planet’s calamity.

The majority of nations have agreed and signed Kyoto Protocol, an international agreement under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Even as the IPCC’s sixth report indicates a concerning increase in temperature, several states and the country continue to ignore it. While many governments are very interested in following environmental regulations, some officials are becoming disinterested in the process of implementation.

Population and greenhouse gases generation

Human exploitation on Earth is the primary cause of the contemporary greenhouse gases’ scale. With fewer liveable spaces, the population is growing sharply every year. The companies and businesses that produce CO2 and other greenhouse gases are competing to meet human needs and greed. Another extremely dangerous and inhumane activity that deteriorates the quality of the air, water, and atmosphere and contributes to environmental pollution is modern warfare, fighting for survival. The 6th IPCC report has categorically mentioned that the rise in global average temperature is due to humane activities.

More people means more needs and greed, which leads to the growth of industries. Therefore, the policy to reduce population growth shall be the most effective steps towards reducing greenhouse gases generation.

Global warming & water vapour

The world temperature is rising as a result of an increase in greenhouse gases. Water vapour rises from the land, rivers, and oceans as global temperatures rise. A rise in temperature causes the atmosphere to retain more moisture. Such moisture increases the frequency and intensity of cloudbursts and is the primary source of the heavy, erratic, and abrupt rainfall. Therefore, in order to achieve the objective of the climate agreement, worldwide thermometer regulation is crucial. The goal of keeping the world average temperature at 1.5°C was established at the Paris Agreement. Every person has a responsibility to help the government reach the Paris target.

Cloudburst & disaster

Because of the increased temperature, the atmosphere retains more moisture, which is transported by the wind’s orographic activity. Condensation occurs at higher elevations, transforming precipitation into droplets that descend with great amount to the ground, generating cloudbursts, which are natural disasters.

Cloudbursts generally happen in an area of the altitude between 1,000 and 2,500 metres above mean sea level. Cloudbursts’ effects include high flash floods, heavy mudflows, landslides, land caving, erosion of riverbanks, and changes in river courses, which are ghost disasters for humans and animals.

Cloudbursts in Arunachal

The Himalaya range contains the state of Arunachal Pradesh. Arunachal ranges in elevation approximately between 150 and 7,090 metres above mean sea level. Rainfall is a common summertime occurrence in Arunachal. Many higher-altitude locations report cloudbursts, but fewer casualties are documented since significant cloudbursts occur in non-habitat areas. Even though Arunachal has many forests that contribute more carbon credits to the country, the state is nevertheless susceptible to cloudbursts because of its high elevations and steep terrain. Therefore, the people of Arunachal should refrain from constructing homes near rivers, streams, or nallahs. The habit of deforestation for jhuming should be discouraged by offering schemes of other sources of income.

Conclusion:

Human hunger for luxuries such as cars, refrigerators, air conditioners, modern homes, and various modern clothing items and gadgets leads to businesses operating more factories and industries, which in turn releases more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Another aspect contributing to climate change is the increase of human activities, such as clearing forests for settlement, cutting hills, and building more houses. People should emphasize the habit of reusing, reducing, and recycling. Both the public and the government need to be more aware of birth control and follow environmental sustainability policies to ensure that our planet remains habitable for the next century. [The writer is a PhD holder in environmental science and engineering, and is presently working as chief engineer in Arunachal Pradesh Police Housing.]