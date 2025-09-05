ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) on Thursday took cognizance of the custodial death of one Nyummar Bagra at the women police station (WPS) in West Siang HQ Aalo on 2 September, and directed the West Siang superintendent of police to submit an inquest report along with postmortem report and any other documents/photographs related to the case within three weeks.

The APSHRC has also directed the West Siang district magistrate to submit a magisterial inquiry report of the custodial death to the commission within three weeks.

Further, the commission has asked its investigation wing in Itanagar to conduct on spot verification/inquiry and submit its report at the earliest.

On 2 September, a resident of Higi Bagra village, Nyummar Bagra (48), who was detained for questioning in a rape case, was found hanging in the WPS lockup in Aalo.

During initial interrogation, the victim had claimed that he was innocent, and that he was being framed.

The incident sparked outrage, with family and well-wishers suspecting foul play in Bagra’s death.

Hundreds of people on Wednesday morning stormed the WPS and vandalised it. A police vehicle was also damaged by the mob. (With PTI input)