HASSE RUSSA, 20 Sep: Altogether 108 farmers participated in an awareness programme under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF), organized by the Longding KVK at Hasse Russa village on Saturday.

During the programme, Agronomy Chief Technical Officer A Kirankumar Singh highlighted the steps and modalities to be followed under the mission. He also highlighted areas where natural farming can be taken up, keeping in view the geographical parameters and cropping systems followed in the village.

Land and water engineering expert Dr Amit Kumar highlighted different activities which can be followed, keeping in view land and water management, for higher production and productivity of crops free from chemicals.

NMNF community resource person Akot Arangham suggested to the farmers to follow natural farming practices for the welfare of the society, with proper use of their livestock waste products in soil fertility management. He also spoke on management of pestsand diseases of crops.