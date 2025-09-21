TAWANG, 20 Sep: A total of 670 beneficiaries availed of services provided by various departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar camp organized by the Tawang district administration in Jangda village on Saturday.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, who along with Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu inaugurated the camp, urged the residents to actively participate, share their grievances, and utilize the platform as an opportunity for direct engagement with the administration.

“Seva Aapke Dwar is a flagship initiative of the government, designed to ensure that citizens receive the benefits of various schemes and services at their doorsteps,” the DC said.

Gombu commended the efforts of all departments in extending their services to the people. He appealed to the villagers to derive maximum advantage from the camp.

Earlier, Jang Additional Deputy Commissioner Hakraso Kri exhorted all residents to avail themselves of the benefits extended through the camp.

Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Norbu Drema gave a detailed presentation on child rights and protection, particularly emphasising the provisions of the POCSO Act.

The deputy commissioner inspected all departmental stalls, interacted with officials, and reviewed the services being delivered to ensure effective implementation and accessibility.

As part of the programme, saplings for plantation, organic fertilizers, and manure were distributed to the villagers.

Later, the deputy commissioner, along with the DDSE and other officers, inspected the Rho Government Upper Primary School, Shyaro Governement Residential School, and Yangla Gonpa School. Angmo interacted with the teachers and reviewed the progress of ongoing projects at these institutions. (DIPRO)