KHONSA, 20 Sep: The Department of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (DoTCL) felicitated the Class 10 and 12 toppers of government schools of the three districts at the Nocte Women Association conference hall here in Tirap district on Saturday.

During the programme, DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang and MLA Wanglam Sawin felicitated the academic toppers of Class 12 and Class 10 of TCL districts for the academic session 2024-25.

From Tirap, Naina Wangnow, (Class 10, 89.4%) of GSS Pinewood Khonsa and Chudian Agi (Class 12, 86.6%) of PM SHRI GHSS Khonsa were felicitated.

Lennem Tonglim (Class 10, 81.0%) and Maria Tangkhu (Class 12, 87.0%) of PM SHRI GHSS Jairampur, Changlang were felicitated. From Longding district, Ngunsa Wangsa (Class 10, 79%) and Phohee Wangsa of GHSS Pongchau were felicitated. All six toppers were girl students.

Speaking on the occasion, Lowang encouraged the toppers to continue their hard work and dedication to compete with the best across the state and the country.

The minister emphasized that “the felicitation is just a stepping stone, and toppers’ achievements should be recognized consistently.”

He advised the students to choose their career paths wisely, combining intelligence with wisdom, and to work hard while avoiding addictions.

“Learning additional languages can open up global opportunities. Stay ambitious, focused, and disciplined to achieve success like APCS qualifiers,” he said.

Sawin also encouraged the students to focus on their studies, rather than getting distracted by external influences.

Drawing from his own teaching experience, he expressed his preference for “leading by action,rather than social media presence.”

He called for inclusivity, suggesting that both government and private school students should be recognized and encouraged as academic toppers.

DoTCL Chairman Tanpho Wangnow congratulated the toppers of TCL, and highlighted the significance of Class 10 and 12 exams in determining future career paths, noting that teachers shape the nation and students build its future.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran commended the DoTCL for initiating the felicitation ceremony for TCL toppers. He congratulated the girl toppers and encouraged the boys to work harder and strive for similar achievements.

DoTCL Deputy Director Wangton Lowang said that the DoTCL’s initiative not only recognizes the achievements of toppers but also motivates students to excel in academics, with financial incentives provided by the DoTCL to support their higher studies.

On behalf of academic toppers, Chudian Agi from Tirap and topper Ngunsa Wangsa’s father from Longding, Ahon Wangsa, expressed appreciation for the initiative of the DoTCL.

DoTCL Assistant Director Muntu Mossang also spoke.