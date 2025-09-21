RAGA, 20 Sep: Kamporijo Circle Officer Balo Shakak, who is also the nodal officer of the 1,720 mw Kamala Hydroelectric Project (KHEP), on Thursday addressed a press conference at the Raga Press Club to clarify details of the preliminary notification issued on 11 September by the Land Management Department, and the subsequent prohibition order issued by the Kamle district administration.

The notification involves the acquisition of 1,915.0904 sq mtr of land in Kamporijo for the execution of the mega hydro project. Shakak informed that the land acquisition will be carried out under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act, 2013.

Explaining the provisions of the law, he said that under Section 11(4) of the Act, no person shall undertake any transaction of the notified land by way of sale, purchase, gift, lease, or mortgage. Similarly, no new construction, plantation, or developmental activities can be carried out without prior approval of the collector.

Any violation, he cautioned, would render such structures or assets null and void and treated only as compensation-oriented assets.

Addressing public concerns, Shakak elaborated the steps of the acquisition process. The social impact assessment (SIA) under Section 4(1) has been completed, followed by a public hearing under Section 5, and the publication of the draft SIA under Section 6. Special provisions under Section 10 will also apply for multiple-cropping land, he said.

“The message is clear and loud from the district administration – no fresh activities like construction or plantation will be entertained after the prohibition order. People must not take the law into their own hands, as violators will face strict action under established law,” he added.