ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The kickboxers from Arunachal Pradesh displayed impressive performance at the Wako India Junior Boys & Girls National Kickboxing Championship-2025, winning 7 gold, 4 silver and as many bronze medals in the 5-day championship, which concluded in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, on 26 September.

Dangu Noel (-60 kgs), Tana Clinton (-51 kgs) and Suchim Thamoung (-81 kgs) secured one gold medal each in the boys’ low kick event in their respective weight categories, while Tonuja Moran (-48 kgs) won a gold medal in the girls’ low kick event, the Kickboxing Association of Arunachal informed.

Bharati Sonowal secured a gold medal in full contact in the girls’ below 44 kgs category, while Tonuzyoti Moran (-60 kgs) and Tana Tara Habia (-63 kgs) won one gold medal each in the K1 and point fight event, respectively.

Arpan Gogoi (-51 kgs), Dangu John (-51 kgs) and Delayso Kri (-54 kgs) won a silver medal each in the boys’ low kick, K1 and light contact event, respectively in their weight categories. Kaami Payeng (52 kgs) won the fourth silver medal in the girls’ low kick event.

The bronze medals were won by Chow Meong Mirip (-54 kgs) in the boys’ low kick, Taken Yein (-54 kgs) in light contact and kick light, and Charu Takam (-54 kgs) in point fight events.

Gopal Moran and Kishor Thapa were the coach and the manager.