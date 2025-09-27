[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 26 Sep: The contractor for Package B of the highway construction has assured the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court that the maintenance work on the Papu Nallah-Nirjuli road will be completed within one month.

The court has directed the committee constituted by it to visit the project site after 25 days and submit a status report on the next date of hearing.

This development came after the court summoned officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the PWD (Highways), and the contractor for Package B (Papu Nallah-Nirjuli), expressing dissatisfaction with the progress report submitted by them.

A division bench comprising Justice Kardak Ete and Justice Budhi Habung passed the order while hearing public interest litigation No 11/2024, filed in July 2024 by Vijay Jamoh and Doge Lona, both residents of Naharlagun. The petitioners alleged that the construction of the Papu Nallah to Nirjuli stretch had missed its deadline and sought the high court’s intervention to expedite the project.

Abhishek Kumar, appearing on behalf of Woodhill Shivam, informed the court that due to financial issues, the maintenance work could not be taken up earlier. However, he said that finances have now been arranged and the contractor has assured that the project will be executed in earnest. He further assured that the maintenance work from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli would be completed within one month.

If the contractor fails to carry out the maintenance within the stipulated one-month period, he has consented to hand over the work to the Public Works Department (Highways). On his part, PWD (Highways) Executive Engineer Hage Tajang informed the court that there has been no progress in the project, as the contractor has failed to work on it for the past few months. He further assured the court that if the contractor is unable to carry out the maintenance work, the department is ready to execute the work, provided the contractor gives formal consent.

Subhas Chandra, the regional officer of the MoRTH, admitted that there has been no substantial progress in the project, but assured the court that it will be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Senior advocate Dicky Panging appeared as counsel for the petitioners.