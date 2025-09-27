ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: The Arunachal Teachers’ Association (ATA) has requested the Education Department to conduct departmental promotion committee (DPC) meetings at regular intervals, stating that not conducting DPC meetings greatly inconveniences the teachers.

Addressing mediapersons at the Arunachal Press Club here on Friday, ATA president Kipa Kechak and secretary-general Jummar Kena said that, as per the government office memorandum, vide No AR-54/2016, dated 16 June, 2016, DPC meetings should be held at least once in six months.

The duo also sought promotion of primary teachers (PRTs) to trained graduate teachers (TGTs), saying that it is unjust for the PRTs to not be promoted as TGTs in the Secondary Education Directorate.

The duo said that it is due to the lackadaisical attitude of the department that the DPC meetings for promotion of PRTs upto the directorate level are not conducted on time.

While lauding the government for “considering the order on transfer and posting of teachers based on medical and other unavoidable circumstances,” they informed that the ATA had on 24 September in a letter to Education Minister PD Sona sought reconsideration of the Transfer and Posting Policy 2025, Clause 14.

The ATA sought removal of the sentence: “If a teacher files a case in the court but subsequently loses the case, then all the legal fees and other expenditure incurred by the department with regard to the case shall be borne by the teacher.”

The ATA also sought creation of ministerial staffers at the DDSE offices, the directorate of elementary education, and the directorate of secondary education, highlighting lack of skilled staffers.

The ATA president meanwhile appealed to all the teachers posted in remote and far-flung areas to abide by the government’s rules on transfer and posting.

It also appealed to the Education Department to avoid issuing transfer and posting orders in the middle of academic sessions, but to issue such orders after the completion of the final exams, giving the teachers time to prepare to join their places of posting by the first week of June, at the beginning of the academic session.