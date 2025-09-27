KHONSA, 26 Sep: In the run-up to the World Tourism Day, the Department of Tourism, Tirap, in collaboration with the district administration, organized a special trekking expedition on the historic ancient trail from Borduria to Paniduria village on Thursday.

The expedition was led by Padma Shri awardee Anshu Jamsenpa and was flagged off by Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran.

The programme began with a traditional ritual offering (rangtam) at the Borduria Paang, followed by the rhythmic beating of the tham thut (log drum) by Borduria villagers.

Speaking on the occasion, Aran highlighted the cultural and historical significance of the Borduria Paang, which is regarded as the supreme institution for resolving boundary disputes and other cases in Nocte villages, under the guidance of the paramount chief of Borduria.

Participants also visited the historic Chimphong salt well in Pullung village before proceeding to Old Paniduria via the ancient trail.

Responding to a public memorandum, the DC assured that he would take up the matter of renovating the salt well.

The trekking assumed special significance with the active participation of the DC, Jamsenpa, HoDs, and enthusiastic villagers, marking the first-ever joint initiative where the district administration, the Tourism Department, and other line departments came together to revive and formally promote the ancient trail as a recognized trekking route.

The two-hour hike covered a one-km descent and a gentle uphill climb of about 3 to 4 km.

The ancient trail served as the lifeline for the people of Paniduria village before the construction of motorable roads. For centuries, it facilitated trade, cultural exchange, and social bonding between Borduria and Paniduria. The ancient trail is part of a much larger network of interlinked routes spanning Tirap and Longding districts that historically connected diverse villages and ethnic groups.

The district now plans to revive and map this wider system into a tourism circuit, showcasing the region’s natural beauty, living traditions, and indigenous heritage.

Addressing villagers at Borduria, Pullung and Paniduria, Jamsenpa encouraged the community members to promote adventure tourism with warmth and hospitality. She lauded the vibrant culture and welcoming spirit of the Nocte people, and urged the locals to love and protect nature and maintain hygiene and cleanliness in their surrounding areas.

She also encouraged the youths to focus on physical fitness, games, and sports while avoiding unhealthy habits, and discouraged the use of plastic.

Jamsenpa also emphasized the importance of showcasing the indigenous culture, organic foods, handicrafts, village lifestyles, and historical landmarks to attract visitors.

At the concluding point of the trek in Old Paniduria, the gaon bura of Paniduria, Kapu block ZPM Wiram Matey, and the chief of Old Paniduria thanked the organizers for selecting Old Paniduria as part of the ancient trail route, despite the challenging weather conditions.

The event was organized with support from the Tirap District Tourism Development Committee, Native Routes Tours & Travel, and villagers. (DIPRO)