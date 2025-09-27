BOLENG, 26 Sep: Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu on Friday visited the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Pangin and reviewed its preparedness, as the institute is scheduled to commence classes shortly.

The institute will offer courses in digital photography, solar technician, and catering & hospitality services.

During the visit, the deputy commissioner also inspected the Government Primary School in Bibok, the Government Secondary School and the Government Higher Secondary School in Pangin.

Stating that instances of teachers being absent from duty without prior permission were found, Taggu instructed the teachers to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and diligence.

He also interacted with students and encouraged them to pursue their studies with seriousness.

Further, the deputy commissioner inspected the community health centre in Pangin, where cases of absenteeism among medical officers were observed. He directed the medical staff to maintain punctuality and remain available at their respective places of postings, in order to provide proper and timely healthcare services to the public.

The DC reiterated that education and health are priority sectors for the district administration, and said that he would regularly monitor the functioning of the schools and health facilities to ensure accountability and effective service delivery. (DIPRO)