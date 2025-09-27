ITANAGAR, 26 Sep: Jorhat (Assam)-based North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST)and Nirjuli-based North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening collaboration in scientific research, innovation, and technology development.

The MoU was signed at the NEIST by NEIST Director Prof VM Tiwari, in the presence of IISER Mohali Director Prof Anil Kumar Tripathi, NERIST Dean (R&D) Prof Madhu Sharma, senior officials, researchers, and faculty members of the institute.

The agreement marks a significant step towardsmutual cooperation in areas such as advanced materials, sustainable technologies, biotechnology, environmental science, and skill development specific to the demands of the Northeastern region.

This collaboration aligns with the national agenda of promoting science and technology for inclusive development, and is expected to play a pivotal role in empowering the NE region through impactful R&D initiatives.