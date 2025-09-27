Staff Reporter

YACHULI, 26 Sep: The English department of Neelam Taram Government College (NTGC) here in Keyi Panyor district has transformed an unused space in the college into a lush green garden.

The project was undertaken as part of an environmental studies (EVS) practical titled ‘Transforming unused land into sustainable green space’, which commenced on 29 October, 2024.

The effort was supported by Principal Dr Rejir Karlo, led by English HoD Dr Pupy Rigia, and was actively initiated by Assistant Professors Joram Pera and Bikash Mepo. It aimed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

The garden has been named P³, which stands for peace, promise, and prudent garden. In a statement, the college authorities shared that the name reflects the garden’s purpose, symbolizing peace and harmony with nature.

The students who joined the initiative as part of the EVS project have assured to take care of the plants in the garden event after graduating from the college.

At present, the garden is being taken care of by the English department and the ADDICTs, the art club of the college.